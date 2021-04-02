Covid-19: 1,178 new cases, six deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,178 new Covid-19 cases and six fatalities were recorded in Malaysia over the last 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 1,377 recovered cases were also reported, taking the total number of recoveries to 331,001.

“Of the new cases, 1,158 were local transmissions while 20 others were imported cases.

“A total of 163 individuals are being treated at the intensive care unit including 81 people on ventilator support,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 developments here yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said the states with the most number of cases were Sarawak with 238 cases followed by Selangor (237); Penang (190); Johor (165); Kuala Lumpur (101); Sabah (86); Negeri Sembilan (34); Kedah (32); Perak (31); Kelantan (27); Pahang (14); Melaka (nine); Labuan (seven); Terengganu (six); and Putrajaya (one); while no new cases were reported in Perlis.

Meanwhile, six new clusters were identified involving five workplace-related clusters in Selangor (Bukit Serdang and Jalan Sungai Ramal); Johor (Jalan Permas Cetak and Kait Gading) and Penang (Jalan Teluk Kumbar); and a community cluster, namely the Taman Emas Cluster in Pahang.

Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 1,016 clusters have ended including 14 yesterday. — Bernama