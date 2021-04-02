Covid-19: No new clusters detected in Sarawak, 36 active clusters remain

KUCHING (Apr 2): No new Covid-19 clusters were detected in the state today, and the total number of active clusters remains unchanged at 36, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC added that 11 out of the 36 clusters recorded new positive cases.

“At the top of the list were the Tanjung Genting Cluster in Sarikei and Kampung Baru Hilir Cluster in Samarahan with six cases each, followed by Bulatan Aman Cluster in Sibu with five cases, Emperoh Jambu Cluster in Kuching with four cases, Jalan Sanyan Cluster in Sibu with two cases, and one case each for the Jalan Tanjung Cluster in Bintulu, Kingsway Cluster in Miri, Batu Gong Cluster in Serian, Chupak Cluster in Serian, Jalan Muhibbah Cluster in Betong and Jalan Baji Cluster in Sarikei,” said SDMC in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Sri Aman district reverted to an orange zone from red zone after recording 38 new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, while Betong district reverted to a yellow zone from red zone after recording 15 new Covid-19 cases for the same period.

Lubok Antu district on the other hand, turned to a yellow zone from green zone after recording one new Covid-19 case in the past two weeks. The other yellow zones were Tatau, Tanjung Manis, Song, Matu, Pakan, Marudi, Subis, Tebedu, Bau, Mukah, Selangau, Limbang, Telang Usan, Saratok and Sebauh.

The other orange zones were Sarikei, Kanowit and Bukit Mabong.

10 districts – Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu -maintained their red zone status, recording a total of 2,398 local infections in the past 14 days.

Dalat, Belaga and Lundu reverted into green zones with no new cases recorded in the past two weeks, bringing the total of green zones to nine. The other green zones are Pusa, Asajaya, Lawas, Simunjan, Daro and Kabong.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.