Covid-19: S’wak records two deaths, 217 new cases with Bintulu on top

KUCHING (April 2): Sarawak today recorded two deaths from Covid-19 and 217 new positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This brought the death toll to 112, and the cumulative total of positive cases to 16,845 cases.

The 111th death involved a 51-year-old man who was referred to the emergency unit of Bintulu Hospital because he suffered shortness of breath.

“The result of his rT-PCR test was positive on April 1. The health condition of the case deteriorated and he died on the same day. He had comorbidities of end-stage kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and liver disease,” SDMC said in a statement.

The latest death was a woman, age 79, who had been admitted to a quarantine centre. Her Covid-19 rt-PCR test from a close contact screening returned positive on March 8 and she was admitted at the Sibu Hospital.

However, her condition deteriorated and she died today. The deceased had comorbidities of high blood pressure and dyslipidemia.

As for the new cases, Bintulu had the most cases at 74, Sibu (46), Miri (30), Kuching (28), Julau (10), Meradong (5), Samarahan (5), Mukah (3), Saratok (3), Serian (2), Beluru (2), Kanowit (2), Marudi (2), Matu (2), Betong (1), Sarikei (1) and Lubok Antu (1).

“Of the 217 new cases reported, a total of 25 showed signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection during screening, while 23 cases comprised individuals who had been given quarantine orders at designated quarantine centres,” SDMC said.

It also said 110 cases are from screening individuals who had contact with positive cases, with six of them symptomatic.

Another 65 cases are from other screenings at healthcare centres, with 11 of them symptomatic.

Meanwhile, 29 cases are individuals screened from currently active infection clusters. All of them are asymptomatic.

Eight cases are from screening symptomatic individuals at healthcare centres.

There are five imported cases, with two cases involving individuals returning from other states in the country, and another three who had been in India, Singapore and Holland.

Meanwhile, SDMC said there were 193 cases of recovery and discharge for the day with Miri Hospital leading the group with 61, Bintulu Hospital (44), Sibu Hospital (34), Sarikei Hospital (17), Sarawak General Hospital (17), Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) under Kapit Hospital (13), PKRC Betong (3), PKRC Mukah (2), PKRC Serian (1) and Limbang Hospital (1).

“As of today, 14,019 or 83.22 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged,” it said.

SDMC also informed that a total of 2,659 cases are still being treated at hospitals and various PKRC throughout the state.

Out of that, 612 are in Sibu Hospital and PKRC in Sibu, 542 in Bintulu Hospital and PKRC in Bintulu, 468 in Miri Hospital and PKRC in Miri, 359 in SGH and PKRC in Kuching, 193 in PKRC Semuja Immigration Depo Serian, 174 in PKRC Serian, 144 in Sarikei Hospital and PKRC in Sarikei, 72 in Kapit Hospital and PKRC in Kapit, 44 in Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC in Sri Aman, 25 in PKRC Mukah, 21 in Betong Hospital and PKRC in Betong, four in Limbang Hospital, and one in PKRC Lawas.

There were 256 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) reported for the day, with three awaiting results.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 733 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine Friday. This brings the total of current PUS to 5,845 individuals at 95 hotels and quarantine centres statewide.