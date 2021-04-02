Dr Yii: PN can amend Federal Constitution ‘at any time’ to reflect original wording under MA63

KUCHING (Apr 2): The Perikatan Nasional (PN)-led federal government can amend the Federal Constitution to reflect the original wording under the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63) at any time they want, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

He said the federal government need not wait to win big in the 15th General Election if they were sincere in amending Article 1(2) and Article 160 of the federal constitution to implement Sarawak’s proposal to redefine the Federation of Malaysia.

However, Dr Yii believed that the statement, which was said by the prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last night (Apr 1) during a dinner banquet with members of the Sarawak government, was just a lure merely for election purposes rather than a genuine intention to restore what was rightfully afforded to Sabah and Sarawak.

“Fact of the matter, he could have done it now, by lifting the emergency, allowing Parliament to sit again and table the required amendments before the upcoming General Elections,” he said in a statement today.

He said it was unacceptable for the federal government to suspend parliament, suspend scrutiny, and check and balance against the spirit of democracy in the guise of an Emergency because it would give the federal government powers to further infringe Sarawak’s rights again.

Even more disappointing, he said, was that leaders of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) seemed to be celebrating this statement when for years the federal government had been giving empty promises after empty promises to restore what should have been rightfully Sarawak’s.

“Let me remind you that almost one year ago on March 11, 2020, the PM (Prime Minister Muhyiddin) said the exact same thing where he mentioned that MA63 and the constitutional amendments will be discussed immediately.

“However, a year has passed, and yet the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg recently celebrated the exact statement made by the PM, even though nothing was done for the past one year.

“The Minister of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkilili even mentioned that they would settle the constitutional amendments within six months of taking power, but yet until today, nothing is being done.

“This is what the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government intended to do by tabling the original amendments to Article 1(2) as it is reflected in MA63. It was the first step of other necessary amendments that will be further discussed under the Special MA63 Cabinet Committee. However it failed because it did not get the support from UMNO, PAS and even GPS,” said Dr Yii.

He said that was why since the beginning he had always demanded for a ‘report card’ of the PN government to fully explain to the people the progress made under the Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Ministry in terms of restoring the rights of the Bornean states under MA63 as well as development and socio-economic advancement in those states until now.

Dr Yii also said that Muhyiddin also appointed a specific minister and deputy who manages Sabah and Sarawak affairs, and the MA63 incurring cost to the public.

However, he added, it should be important to remember that such an appointment or position would only benefit the person appointed, and if there was no progress in their ministry it would not benefit the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

“Even with a designated minister and deputy minister, such positions mean nothing if there is no progress in achieving what is rightfully ours and equitable development for our people,” said Dr Yii.

He also insisted that the government should not use Covid-19 as an excuse because while the necessary ministries focused on handling the pandemic, the other ministries could continue to function and push for necessary reforms under its jurisdiction.

“I strongly believe that this is an issue of public interest as the people would want to monitor and know the report card of this Ministry on long-standing issues that has deprived Sabah and Sarawak of what is rightfully ours.

“We do not want this Ministry to be formed purely as an attempt to shore up political support for this unstable PN government but not producing any tangible results for the people

“That is why, if the PM (Muhyiddin) is serious about restoring our rights, he does not have to wait till the next General Elections and table the amendments and definitely do not need to set the condition that only if he wins big that he is able to do so,” said Dr Yii.