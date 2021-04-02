Five individuals, including pastor, narrowly escape death after 4WD plunges into ravine in Pakan

SIBU (Apr 2): Five church members, including a pastor, cheated death when the four-wheel-drive vehicle they were in plunged about 30 meters down a ravine in Pakan this afternoon.

It took them over two hours before all of them managed to climb up safely from the ravine to the roadside.

A timber camp lorry later sent them to the Pakan Health Clinic before they were transferred to Sarikei Hospital for medical observation.

According to Pastor Esly Aloi, who was on board the vehicle when the ordeal occurred, they were on their way to a church in the Limau Region to prepare for Good Friday which is one of the programmes for the 2021 Holy Week celebrations.

“The incident happened when we were travelling to the church using the logging road as there is no tarred road to our church in Bukit Bijang, Entalai, Pakan.

Suddenly, our vehicle lost control and plunged about 30 meters into the ravine,” he said when contacted.

He said the four-wheel drive somersaulted several times before it came to a halt at the bottom of the ravine.

Esly said the villagers in Bukit Bijang had no choice but to use the dangerous logging roads located in the hilly areas for their daily transport.

“Road conditions have never been good but this is the only logging road for the people in the area to use. We really have no choice.”