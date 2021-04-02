Kampung Baji in Sarikei and Sungai Rassau, Batang Igan in Matu to be placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Apr 2): Kampung Baji in Sarikei and Sungai Rassau, Batang Igan in Matu will be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) with effect from April 3 to 16.

In a statement today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said that the decision was necessary following the high number of positive Covid-19 cases in those areas.

“We have made a risk assessment with various agencies and found there was a sharp increase in cases for the past five days, which is why we agreed to implement EMCO in the areas,” it said.

Sarikei recorded one new case in Kampung Baji, while Matu have two new cases for the day.

Sarikei has recorded 32 Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days and Matu, 9.