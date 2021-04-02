‘Mainstream media must address challenge of fake news’

KUCHING: The mainstream media such as Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) must address the current era of fake news, said Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs and Ukas Abdullah Saidol.

He pointed out there are many unofficial organisations purporting to report the news but are actually just sensationalising reports to attract the public.

“This is the challenge that you are going to face. We know that the citizens make use of their hand phones, cameras, and other gadgets. Apart from the official reporters from the electronic and print media, we also have many unofficial ‘journalists’ out there.

“Therefore I would say that the challenges for broadcasters and reporters right now is the ratio of one official reporter to unauthorised reporters is like 1:100; to ensure that the news is accurate and true,” he said when officiating at RTM’s 75th anniversary celebration yesterday.

According to him, as a government-owned mainstream media outlet, RTM is still relevant and will continue to play a vital role to counter “all grey, blurry, and fake news”.

He opined that RTM has been a faithful companion for 75 years, reflecting its tagline ‘Teman Setia Anda’ (Your Loyal Friend).

“RTM has experienced its exciting, glorious, brilliant days, and sad moments. You have gone through all the thick and thin, the bitterness, and sweetness of what has been happening in the country,” he said.

He also pointed out that in the digital era, RTM must embrace digital technologies.

Citing the popular band of yesteryear Alleycats, Abdullah said the band was able to win and unite Malaysians regardless of race and religion.

“I went through a time of Alleycats, which has no Malay in the band but sang fluently in Bahasa Melayu. I miss this. Where has the spirit of unity and solidarity gone to; where is the gentleness, decency, sincerity, and human values that I once experienced when I was young?

“When we were younger, instead of singing Malay songs, we used to sing Iban songs proudly, and suddenly this kind of thing is missing. I do not know what happened and I think we should revisit that part of the spirit of patriotism,” he said.

According to him, the current mood is one of slander, politicising religion, racism, and prejudice.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin joined the event live via video conferencing to wish RTM a happy 75th birthday as well as to reminisce about the broadcaster’s past achievements.