Motorcyclist perishes in accident at Jalan Pantai Tanjung Batu

SIBU (Apr 2): A 26-year-old storekeeper was killed when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding before crashing into a roadside lamp post at Jalan Pantai Tanjung Batu at about 6.20pm last night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased identified as 26-year-old Jelani Ngelingkung from Rumah Mancha Nanga Ayam, Tatau, died from severe head injuries.

He said the mishap occurred when Jelani was travelling the town direction from Tanjung Batu Beach.

“Initial investigation found the accident was believed to have occurred after the deceased, who was driving at high speed, lost control of his bike and crashed into the roadside lamp post,” he said in a media statement.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The victim’s body was later sent to Bintulu Hospital for a post mortem.