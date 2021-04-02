Muhyiddin calls on all Malaysians to support govt’s endeavours to return economy to normal

KUCHING (Apr 2): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wants all Malaysians, including Sarawakians, to fully support the federal government’s endeavours to return the economy back to normal.

He said the country’s economy had shown some improvement this year, growing from minus 17 per cent last year to minus five per cent.

He said if this trend continued, the economy was projected to recover at a rate of 6.5 to 7 per cent by the year’s end.

“While our fight against the Covid-19 virus will continue, what is equally important now is to see the situation of our country returns to normal.

“To succeed in our endeavour, we need the support of the people to help us so that the improving economic situation that we have seen will continue to remain good,” he said at the meet-the-people session at Sri Samarahan Hall, IPGK Tun Abdul Razak today.

Muhyiddin said to ensure that the country was in a better situation, Malaysia needed stable politics.

“Indeed, I am faced with an unstable political situation.

“Not that I want it to be so but I will try to manage the country at the very best in these difficult circumstances – at least to make sure the government administration runs smoothly, otherwise the impact on the people will be enormous.

“We have to ensure that this government will continue to serve the interest of the people,” he said.

The Prime Minister thanked the state government for supporting the efforts of the federal government all this while.

He reassured that his administration would help to the best of their ability to ensure Sarawak achieves its new direction that has been outlined by the state government, which is to develop Sarawak to become a developed state within the next 10 years.