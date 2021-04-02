Muhyiddin calls Sarawak a ‘region’, Malaysia’s model of unity

KUCHING (April 2): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today called Sarawak a “region” to set it apart from other states in Malaysia.

“From now on, we should not forget that Sarawak is a ‘region’, ‘wilayah’. I feel like it is a great region. I can’t say it’s a state because it’s big though the population is not big,” the prime minister said, using the Malay word for ‘region’.

“This is Sarawak, you have unity in diversity regardless of your race and background. Sarawak is an example for Malaysia where unity in diversity is upheld,” he said at a luncheon with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders here.

Muhyiddin is on a two-day visit to Sarawak, his first since being appointed as prime minister early last year.

The prime minister’s remark that Sarawak is a region and not just a state augurs well for Sarawak as it has been pushing to restore its rights in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Last night, Muhyiddin said the MA63 Special Council would announce its decision on several issues including the Federal Constitution amendment and socio-economic matters concerning Sarawak and Sabah next week.

He said three working committees had come up with several proposals with regard to the rights of the two Borneo states after concluding their first meeting in the first quarter of this year.

The prime minister assured that claims by Sarawak would be considered fairly and equitably in accordance with the Federal Constitution and the spirit of MA63.

“I have high hopes that the issues that arise will be resolved in the best way possible, and thus the relationship between the federal and the Sarawak governments will remain strong and closer in the interest of the people,” he said.