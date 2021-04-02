Muhyiddin: Federal govt has no objection to Sarawak acquiring own Covid-19 vaccine supplies

KUCHING (Apr 2): The federal government in principle has no objection to Sarawak acquiring its own supplies of Covid-19 vaccines, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In fact, he said, any additional efforts by the state government to help the federal government in its National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme implementation were very much welcomed.

“This (Sarawak government to acquire its own vaccine supplies) I think can help us expedite the vaccination process throughout the country,” Muhyiddin told reporters during a working visit to the new building of the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here this afternoon.

The only issue was the constant supply of vaccines, he said, adding that the state government would have to compete with even other nations to secure vaccine supplies.

In relation to that, he said the federal government will examine in detail the state’s request to expedite vaccine supplies to be given to the affected groups, especially those in the red zones.

He said other states in the country also requested for immediate supply of vaccines, so further study would be done to weigh the request of the state government.

“The question is not that the number of vaccines are not enough. In fact we have ordered about 150 per cent of vaccines compared to Malaysia’s population.

“The question is the arrival of the supplies from the suppliers because they don’t come in one go. We are at the mercy of the delivery schedule from the suppliers,” Muhyiddin explained.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas on Apr 1 told reporters that Muhyiddin had agreed in principle to expedite the supply of Covid-19 vaccines for Sarawak, and to give priority to residents in Sarawak’s red zones for vaccination.

“We have conveyed to him the number of vaccines needed especially in red zone districts, where there is a need to accelerate the vaccinations.

“In principle he has agreed but then again depending on the supply of vaccines that will arrive from abroad,” said Uggah, who is Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman.