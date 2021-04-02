Muhyiddin visits traders at Medan Niaga Satok

KUCHING (April 2): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today visited traders at Medan Niaga Satok, one of the largest business complexes for small entrepreneurs in the country.

Accompanied by his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and several federal and state ministers, the Prime Minister spent about 45 minutes talking to traders.

During the visit, he also presented the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN) assistance to traders at the complex.

Medan Niaga Satok was officiated by Muhyiddin on Jan 28, 2013 when he was the Deputy Prime Minister and is a joint venture project between the Sarawak government and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA).

The complex features open market concept retail space that includes wet and dry markets as well as wholesale markets — BERNAMA