Nine tankers deliver water to University Apartment

KOTA KINABALU: Nine water tank trucks delivered the much-needed water supply to fill up the water tanks at University Apartment on April 1.

One of the residents at University Apartment, Baizurah Basri noted in her Facebook account that they have been waiting for two months to find a solution to their water shortage problem prior to bringing it to the attention of the Chief Minister’s office.

“And I could say that after meeting with so many people about this issue, we finally felt like we have met with the people who genuinely care about our wellbeing,” she said.

She thanked Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr Roland Chia for immediately acting on their problem.

On April 1, the water tank trucks delivered the water supply, she said.

“We really hope that this is going to help us while we wait for a more permanent solution from the water Department,” she added.

Nevertheless, her entry in her Facebook account on April 2 showed that they are still experiencing water supply issue and that the joy was short lived.

She commented that there was no water supplied in the morning and that residents were told water will only be supplied between 6 pm and 8 pm.

This is because the water is also being supplied to other housing areas, she noted.

“Some of the residents could not even get enough water to fill up a 10-liter pail while some did not even get a drop of water from their tap,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Roland when contacted said that he believed the ‘fire has still not been put out’.

“There is still a lot of fire fighting to do,” he said in describing the water issue affecting University Apartment and other housing areas also affected with the same problem.

He said that the trucks will be supplying water daily and he hoped this will provide a respite to those affected.

“I believe other housing will also be approaching us as they are also faced with the same problem.”