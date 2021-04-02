No directive from assembly for Umno reps to quit govt posts — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: No decision was made at last weekend’s Umno general assembly for ministers, menteris besar, deputy ministers, state executive council members and government-linked companies chairmen from the party to withdraw from the government.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the general assembly had only affirmed the Supreme Council’s decision for the party to remain with the government until Parliament is dissolved.

“That was the first motion, the second was for us (Umno representatives in the government) to continue to support the government until Parliament is dissolved and the 15th General Election is held, after which we will cease cooperation,” he said at the Defence Ministry and Malaysian Armed Forces’ Excellence Service Awards here yesterday.

Ismail Sabri was commenting on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement on Wednesday that all Cabinet ministers from Umno would continue to remain in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and that the consensus was reached when the ministers concerned met him on Monday (March 29) to seek his advice on their position in the PN government.

On Sunday, delegates at the Umno assembly unanimously agreed with the motion to cut off political cooperation with Bersatu in GE15 but also agreed to continue cooperating with the PN government until Parliament is dissolved.

On the fate of Muafakat Nasional (MN) now that Bersatu and PAS have agreed to work together in GE15, Ismail Sabri said so far, Umno-PAS ties are running as usual.

He said the recent assembly had also agreed for cooperation between the parties to be strengthened through MN, adding that both parties normally meet every fortnight to discuss issues.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri, who is also Senior Defence Minister handed out excellence service awards to 396 individuals from the ministry and the Armed Forces.

Also present were Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Muez Abd Aziz and Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang. — Bernama