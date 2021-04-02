Online booking to climb Mount Kinabalu soon – minister

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Parks (TTS) will soon launch an online booking and permit application system to better facilitate hikers planning to climb Mount Kinabalu.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said the system would enable hikers to make a direct booking and payment without having to go through agents as practiced previously.

“I hope the system can make booking easier for hikers and will provide fair opportunities for more extreme sports enthusiasts to climb Malaysia’s highest mountain,” he told reporters after the TTS appreciation ceremony at the Sabah International Convention Centre here, Thursday night.

Jafry said the booking system was developed by a local company entrusted by TTS, in effort to improve its services to attract domestic visitors and international tourists.

In addition, he said online booking facility to enter areas under TTS would also be developed in the near future.

Meanwhile, Jafry said, so far, two tourism companies in the state have received the permission to conduct tourism activities under the travel bubble initiative, subject to the standard operating procedures set by the authorities.

During the ceremony, Jafry presented several awards to TTS personnel including Excellence Service Award (2019 and 2020), 35 Years of Loyal Service Award (2020) and Retiree Award 2020. — Bernama