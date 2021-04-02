PM leaves it to Abang Johari to decide if Bersatu contests in state polls

KUCHING (April 2): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will decide if Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia should field candidates in the coming state election, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Bersatu president said what was important was for GPS to retain its support from Sarawakians in the polls to ensure that it would continue to form the state government.

“Candidates or not, that is not the main question. What is important is we want GPS to be victorious in the coming state election,” he told reporters after visiting a new building at the Sarawak General Hospital.

Muhyiddin said as far as Perikatan Nasional, the country’s ruling coalition, was concerned, GPS is an ally fighting for the same ideology.

“The important thing is to have strong support from voters so that GPS can win as many seats as possible with a landslide victory,” he said.

Muhyiddin also assured that PN parties such as Bersatu and PAS would give their fullest support to GPS in the state election.

Bersatu currently has an assemblyman in Sarawak in Datuk Ali Biju (Krian).

On March 20, GPS parliamentary whip chief Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof said GPS’ final stand over its understanding with Bersatu in terms of the Sarawak state elections will be announced by Abang Johari, who is chief minister, later.

He said the coalition involving Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) would definitely be contesting all 82 state seats in the coming election.