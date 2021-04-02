PM: Special council on MA63 to consider proposals on S’wak, Sabah rights next week

KUCHING (April 2): The Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) will announce its decision on several issues including the Federal Constitution amendment and socioeconomic matters concerning Sarawak and Sabah next week, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the three working committees in the Special Council on MA63 have come up with several proposals in regard to the rights of the two Borneo states after concluding their first meeting in the first quarter of this year.

“There are several proposals involving amendments to the Federal Constitution on the rights of Sabah and Sarawak by the Allied Working Committee.

“Matters related to immigration, national registration, border control, illegal immigrants and the encroachment of foreign fishermen in the Exclusive Economic Zone were discussed by the Sabah and Sarawak Security Working Committee,” said Muhyiddin during a state dinner banquet at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly Building here yesterday.

He said matters related to the socioeconomic development of Sarawak such as poverty, infrastructures such as roads, health, education, internet access and telecommunications, stamp duty imposed on ownership transfer papers, charges and land rent under the Sarawak Land Ordinance, and special grants to Sarawak under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution, were also discussed by the Socioeconomic Working Committee

“These three Working Committees will present reports and recommendations on matters discussed at the committee-level, to be decided in the MA63 Special Council Meeting which I will chair next week,” added.

The prime minister assured that claims by Sarawak would be considered fairly and equitably in accordance with the Federal Constitution and the spirit of MA63.

“I have high hopes that the issues that arise will be resolved in the best way possible, and thus the relationship between the federal and the Sarawak governments will remain strong and closer in the interest of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg told Muhyiddin that Sarawak will continue to “look after itself” while affirming Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) support to the federal government.

“Sarawak, as an extended family in Malaysia, we are going to look after ourselves because we know what we need, and we can settle our problems within our family. If our family is happy, then the larger family Malaysia will also be happy.

“We in Sarawak know how to settle issues in our own family and let this way be maintained, because only Sarawakians know best about Sarawak, so we have to look after ourselves,” he said.

Abang Johari also appreciated Muhyiddin’s leadership of the federal government which has had to not only deal with the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping across the country, but also disputes within the many “children and extended families” in the Malaysia family.

“Because of that, we in GPS want a stable (federal) government so that we would be able to resolve whatever issues faced in the country. That is why we in GPS will give our support to the prime minister,” he said.

Muhyiddin had earlier yesterday attended a special meeting with civil servants at Waterfront Hotel; visited the vaccination centre at Stadium Perpaduan Petra Jaya, called on Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at his official residence, before attending a townhall session on Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.