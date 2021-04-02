Sabah among top five states to visit

KUALA LUMPUR: With movement restrictions gradually easing, Malaysians are looking forward to resuming travel in the coming months. After an extended period of social distancing, many are no doubt eager for a getaway with their loved ones.

Airbnb’s recent Meaningful Travel Trends Survey 2021 found that Malaysians want to travel with family and friends, enjoy slower paced holidays and explore off-the-beaten path destinations closer to nature when travel resumes.

Notably, Penang has emerged as the most popular go-to holiday destination within Malaysia among survey respondents, followed by Sabah, Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu and Johor.

According to internal data, Airbnb guests globally are also looking for listings that allow them to live and work anywhere.

Wireless internet is the #4 top-searched amenity when guests search for Airbnb Stays, while searches for gardens and backyards increased by 343% after the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Listings with basic cooking amenities are also now booked more frequently by guests.

Whether you’re looking for a staycation within your state, or planning an upcoming holiday a little further from home as the easing of travel restrictions permit, here are unique Airbnb stays across Malaysia’s top five domestic travel destinations for your travel inspiration.