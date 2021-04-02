Sacred Heart Cathedral in Sibu hands out Good Friday crucifixes via drive-thru in lieu of church service

SIBU (Apr 2): Sacred Heart Cathedral here provided a drive-through for Catholics to receive small crucifixes this evening as there is no Good Friday service this year, unlike previous years.

Catholic Bishop of Sibu Right Reverend Joseph Hii distributed the crucifixes to parishioners as they drove through the cathedral compound.

The vehicles then exited from the cathedral in an orderly manner.

Faithfuls drove through from 5pm till 7pm to receive small crucifixes to be venerated personally at home.

Bishop Hii was also heard informing the parishioners that there was no service for this year’s Good Friday.

Meanwhile, on Mar 27, Association of Churches Sarawak (ACS) chairman Archbishop Simon Poh said churches in red and orange zones were too remain closed to the public but are permitted to hold services for up to a maximum of 20 assigned persons only (with or without live streaming) during the Holy Week.

He had disclosed that Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had given permission through Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to allow churches in the green and yellow zones to be opened with up to 50 per cent capacity with at least one meter of physical distancing.

As for churches in red and orange zones, he said they remain closed to the public but are permitted to hold services for up to a maximum of 20 assigned persons only (with or without live streaming) during the Holy Week.

Poh had also explained that the ‘assigned persons’ refer to priests or pastors and invited committee members who would be serving and assisting directly in the celebration in the church during the Holy Week.

Meanwhile, Bishop Hii said: “The Lord Jesus brings salvation, hope and healing upon the world through forgiveness and love by his death on the cross.

“Today as we venerate and receive the cross may it bring us hope in this time of anxiety, uncertainty and pandemic.”

The Holy Week starts with Palm Sunday.

The Good Friday services usually commemorate Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and death on the cross.