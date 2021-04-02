Solbio to supply 3.5 million doses of vaccine to health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: Solution Group Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Solution Biologics Sdn Bhd (Solbio) has entered into a Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health (MoH) involving Convidicea, Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, the company said the agreement is for Solbio to supply 3.5 million doses of the vaccine to MoH for the prevention of Covid-19.

The vaccine is jointly developed by CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSino) and Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

“The vaccine will be delivered to the government’s central store or the warehouse of its logistics partner,” it said.

It said the agreement is not expected to have any material effect on the net assets, net assets per share and gearing of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2021. — Bernama