Store owner arrested for allegedly molesting employee 

KOTA KINABALU: A grocery store owner has been arrested by police for allegedly molesting one of his employees in Sinsuran, here on Sunday.

It is said that the incident happened while the 15-year-old victim was arranging goods inside a storeroom located on the first floor of the premises around 2.30 pm on March 28.

The 33-year-old suspect, a foreigner, allegedly followed the victim into the storeroom before molesting her. The suspect was said to have also tried to rape the victim but the latter managed to put up a fight before running out from the storeroom. She then continued her work as usual.

Kota Kinabalu acting police chief Superintendent George Abd Rakman said the victim however only lodged a police report on the incident around 10 pm the same day, after completing her shift and receiving her wage.

“Based on police investigation, the victim had only started work on March 24 by claiming to be 18 years of age.

“Police have referred the victim to the Women and Children Hospital in Likas.

“The suspect has been detained to facilitate police investigation,” said George, adding that the case will be investigated under Section 14(1) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for physical sexual assault on a child.