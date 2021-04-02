Tsen elected president of Sabah Builders Association

KOTA KINABALU: Henry Tsen, a well established earthwork, infrastructure and building contractor with over 40 years experience in the construction industry was elected as the President of Sabah Builders Association (SBA) during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on March 27.

Tsen will be assisted by Immediate Past President, Ir Lou Chi Nam, Johnny Wong (Deputy President), Datuk Gerald Goh (Vice President), Lenoir Lee Hui Han (Treasurer), Kung Ping Kun (Assistant Treasurer), Ir. Chaw Zie Der {Hon. Secretary General), Ralph Chung (Assistant Hon. Secretary), Chin Liang (Head of Supervisory Committee), Chong Kui Kap (Supervisory Committee), Charles Tsen (Head of Welfare), Willie Yong Ka Kuen (Assistant Welfare), Choo Wei Tak (Head of General Affairs), Paul Luk Tzun Kee (Assistant General Affairs), and committee members Yong Thau Kiong, Ng Kok Ping and Chou Ming Kong with Life Hon President, Choo Kim Ming, Trustee, Datuk Ringo Wong Chen Kiong and Datuk Jonathan Lo, JP.

The out-going president Ir. Lou Chi Nam, in his speech, expressed his gratitude to the committee members for their strong support in helping him to discharge his duties and meet the challenges over the past year and pledged his full support for the incoming committee to ensure a smooth transition to the vision and mission under the leadership of the new president.

In a press release by SBA, they also said that the year 2020 up to 2021 has been difficult for construction players due to the various restrictions and obstacles caused by the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO) and Standard Operation Procedures (SOP).

They further stated that the rapid price hike in building materials, in particular the price of steel bars has increased more than 40 percent, the reduction of workers’ productivity and delayed payment are causing cash flow problems and the latest additional cost was the enforcement of Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 446 under the Emergency Ordinance 2021.

The statement also said that a joint meeting had been organized by 13 associations with the Director of Sabah Labour Department (JTK) held on March 26 to look into resolving the problems faced by the employers over the alleged sudden enforcement of Act 446 on such short notice and reducing the financial burden of the employers who are already facing cash flow difficulties.

SBA is appreciative to Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Sabah Director Rosmen Bin Ag Hassan and Board Member Dr Roland Chia for setting up the Sabah Construction Consultative Council to look into weathering the construction industry in Sabah amid the Covid-19 crisis in 2020/2021.

The association also thanked the Senior Director of the Industrial Development Division, Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) which responded to SBA’s request on the various options to alleviate the hardship faced by the Sabah Construction Players due to the Covid-19 MCO and SOP.