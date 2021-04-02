U-Tea outlet opens at Benoni Commercial Centre

PAPAR: Benoni Commercial Centre has a new hangout spot for Paparians to chill and relax with the grand opening of U-Tea here, featuring Asian tea culture and healthy fruit beverages.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, graced by WSG Group managing director Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen and director Datuk Wong Ten An, was held yesterday to mark the official opening of the U-Tea outlet owned by directors Melissa Wong and Arizan Ariffin Gadait.

Melissa said U-Tea featured a café restaurant concept where patrons could enjoy high quality tea and fresh fruit beverages, and fill their tummies with a wide range of Western food and snacks.

“Our menu is suitable for customers of all ages. We have a variety of healthy tea and fresh fruit drinks for customers to choose from.

“For lunch, we offer value meals at attractive prices for the working people in the vicinity.”

Melissa said they decided to establish a U-Tea outlet in Benoni Commercial Centre due to the lack of cafes to cater for the sizeable population in Papar.

Benoni Commercial Centre is developed by the WSG Group helmed by Melissa’s mother, Susan.

“With the opening of U-Tea in Papar, the local community do not have to travel to Kota Kinabalu to enjoy cafes like this.”

U-Tea at Benoni Commercial Centre is open from 11 am to 10 pm daily. It is the 14th U-Tea outlet established under the Sabah-based franchise founded by Barry Lio. Other U-Tea outlets are located throughout Sabah as well as one each in Miri, Sarawak and Labuan.

Meanwhile, Susan was pleased to witness the opening of a new and modern food and beverage (F&B) outlet in Benoni Commercial Centre.

She said U-Tea offered not only tea and fruits beverages, but also Western cuisine such as pizzas, burgers, pastas and snacks.

“U-Tea’s menu caters for both young and old customers. They even serve hot tea for patrons who prefer something warm to drink.”

As a mother, Susan was proud that her daughter chose to establish the outlet at Benoni Commercial Centre to offer Paparians a new spot to enjoy delicious food and beverages.

She said patrons could opt to dine in the air-conditioned premises, or at the roofed open-air area where they are shielded from the sun and rain.

She added that extra LED lighting has been installed at Benoni Commercial Centre as the area was a hustling and bustling scene with Servay Hypermarket, Indian eateries, U-Tea and KFC open till late.

“Paparians need not travel to Kota Kinabalu to enjoy themselves.

“Benoni Commercial Centre has everything to cater for the lifestyle of Papar folks.”

Susan said Benoni Commercial Centre comprised 180 shoplots, as well as major retailers and F&B brands such as Servay Hypermarket, Mr DIY, KFC and Pizza Hut.

Meanwhile, she said the Benoni Gardens Apartment Tower A and B have 230 residential units in total. Tower A is fully occupied while Tower B is expected to obtain its occupancy certificate (OC) in September.

She said WSG Group is currently developing a new township named Parklane City which sits on a 60-acre land opposite the Benoni Commercial Centre.

Parklane City is a mixed development consisting of shoplots, shopping mall, hypermarket, as well as residential properties under Parklane Condominium and Parklane Villa.

“There are 656 condominium units and 180 units of two-storey terrace houses.”

Phase 1 and 2 of Parklane City has been launched, comprising 88 shoplot units, half of which have been sold to date. As for Parklane Villa, only about 40 out of the 90 terrace houses launched are still available.

WSG is currently offering RM30,000 discount and special gifts for Parkland Villa buyers till June 30.

Also present at the opening ceremony were Vanessa Wong and Jonathan Wong.