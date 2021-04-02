Universities hold virtual meeting to explore future collaborations

SIBU: University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) and Taiwan’s Chang Jung Christian University (CJCU) held their inaugural virtual meeting yesterday to explore future collaborations.

According to UCTS vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Khairuddin Abdul Hamid, the two universities had established collaborations more than six years ago.

“The virtual meeting today (yesterday) is to discuss on developing new joint degree programme in Occupational Safety and Health (to incorporate digital technology and innovation in drone application).

“Also, to organise joint conference on drone technology and applications and to conduct joint training programmes in Technological Innovation and Invention as well as to submit a proposal for government grant in drone traffic management system for Sarawak,” Khairuddin said in his remarks during the virtual meeting.

Earlier, he mentioned that many activities had been conducted between the two universities involving management, staff and students.

Meanwhile, CJCU president Professor Dr Lee Yung Lung said the important topics of discussion during yesterday’s video conference included CJCU Overseas Science and Research Centre in UCTS and dual-degree Programme in Safety and Health.

“We look forward to working with UCTS with the development experience of Taiwan’s occupational safety and health to assist UCTS in the establishment of occupational safety related departments to satisfy the needs of industrial development in Malaysia, especially East Malaysia.

“At the same time, we will make every effort to promote the dual-degree programme cooperation between the two universities and actively cultivate international occupational safety and health professionals,” Lee pointed out.

He added: “Now, UCTS and CUCJ will work together to implement various cooperation plans to cultivate high-quality, international and professional talents for Taiwan and Malaysia, and to actively participate in the industrial development of the two countries with a hope to promote more international industrial-academia cooperation.

“With gradually increased international impacts, we hope the two institutions will turn into the world’s top prestigious universities together.”

Earlier, Lee said in view of the long-term partnership between Taiwan and Malaysia, there are currently about 1,700 Taiwanese companies investing in Malaysia.

In 2020, Malaysia ranked among the top two destinations in Asean for Taiwanese investments, with 171 Malaysian companies among the top 1,000 companies in the region receiving the investments, he added.

“We could expect more cooperation and investment between Taiwan and Malaysia, in fields of petrochemicals rubber, electronic motors, oil refining, and circular economy.

“I therefore, look forward to more educational and academic research cooperation between UCTS and CJCU with the expertise of both sides, and the increase of our international influence,” Lee enthused.

The international advisor of CJCU Dato Thomas Tieng Mee Tung also spoke at the event.

Among the UCTS delegation attending the video conferencing were Centre for International Relations director Associate Professor Dr Wong Sing Sing, Centre for Research and Development director Professor Dr Salfarina Abdul Gapor, School of Engineering and Technology dean Professor Ir Dr Mohd Shahril Osman, School of Business and Management dean Associate Professor Dr Winnie Wong Poh Ming, School of Computing and Creative Media dean Associate Professor Dr Alan Ting Huong Yong, Drone Research and Application Centre director Daniel Tan Yong Wen and Centre for International Relations executive Esther Siong Wan Jun.