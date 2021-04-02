Voon: No need for discussion, PM should immediately restore Sarawak’s rights

KUCHING (April 2): There is no need for discussion on the breaches in Malaysia Agreement 1963 if Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is serious about putting things right with Sarawak, said Parti Bumi Kenyalang president Voon Lee Shan today.

Asserting that Muhyiddin should be aware of the dissatisfactions in the state, he claimed that Sarawak had never been given a fair deal by the federal government in terms of development.

“Most federal leaders had promised development and put things right for Sarawak and this time, none other than Muhyiddin himself. Should we believe in him to put things right? He had been in the government for decades and he should know the anger of Sarawakians all these times,” he said in a statement.

According to Voon, Sarawak wants its territory, territorial waters, oil and gas be returned as well as to have one-third of all parliamentary seats in Parliament in order to restore the status of Sarawak to its pre-Malaysia position.

He said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government should be firm and declare Sarawak leaving Malaysia if all demands are not met before the expiry of the current term of the government.

Last night, Muhyiddin said the Special Council on MA63 would announce its decision on several issues including the Federal Constitution amendment and socio-economic matters concerning Sarawak and Sabah next week.

He said the three working committees in the Special Council on MA63 had come up with several proposals in regard to the rights of the two Borneo states after concluding their first meeting in the first quarter of this year.