Baru: Have faith, hope things will get better

KUCHING: The public is reminded to have faith and hope that things will get better with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic, says Selangau MP Baru Bian in his Easter message.

He said with the political and economic instability and uncertainty faced by the people, the people must continue to do their part to make things better by taking the necessary precautions, being mindful of our actions and helping those who are in need wherever we can.

“For those who are in leadership roles, there is a strong and profound lesson to be remembered on Good Friday, when Jesus paid the ultimate price as servant leader. He lived a life of service to the people and led by example. He was motivated by love and served with humility; he had nothing to prove and nothing to hide.

“This Easter, let us remind ourselves to be more Christlike and emulate Jesus in our service to the people.” he said in a statement yesterday.

Baru, who is also Ba Kelalan assemblyman, reminded Christians that God is full of mercy and grace, and will come and salvage believers at the right moment and time, at worst state and situation.

“Therefore, we need to look upward, trusting and believing He will bring us through. Those who trust in Him will continue to hope for a better days ahead.”

“Wishing all Christians a Blessed Easter.”