Body of woman feared snatched by croc in Sungai Peking found

MIRI (Apr 3): The body of a woman, who was reported missing yesterday (April 2), was found this morning some 100 metres away from the location where she was reported to have been snatched by a crocodile in Sungai Peking, Marudi.

It was reported that Runyan Tempan, 38, went bathing in the river near her longhouse earlier that day and was later found missing at about 11.30am.

It is believed that Runyan from Rumah Mathis Depa had been a victim of a crocodile attack.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong, the body had been identified as that of Runyan.

“The victim’s body was discovered at about 100 meters from the location where she was reported to have been snatched by a crocodile near the longhouse jetty at 10.30am by the villagers and was later handed over to the police for further action.

“The body had scars in the right arm and right eyebrow,” said Law.

The SAR operation, which was activated at about 4pm yesterday, had involved the firefighters and police, as well as the longhouse residents with some 15 boats.

The operation which had entered its second day today started at 8am and with the victim found, it ended at 11.30am.