Chong: PH Sarawak still open to working with PSB if both parties can agree on political struggle, purpose

KUCHING (Apr 3): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak is still open to the possibility of working together with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) if both can come to a consensus on their political struggle and purpose, said PH Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

However as of now, he said, PSB’s struggle has not been very clear, and on top of that the party’s backers are personalities or groups of “coloured backgrounds”.

“The obstacle now is, how do we come to a consensus on the ultimate aim and purpose of our political struggle? On one hand we PH are fighting for a fairer distribution and sharing of the state’s wealth and resources, and good governance. But on the other hand as far as PSB is concerned, they have not really come up with any clear agenda or purpose of their struggle.

“Their financial backers are from very ‘coloured personalities or groups’. That’s why we have to sort things out and come to a consensus on our political struggle. If we can come to that, then it would be easier for us to progress further,” said Chong.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman was speaking to reporters in a press conference after chairing a PH Sarawak meeting at DAP Sarawak Headquarters this morning, after being asked if PH Sarawak had sorted out allocation of seats with PSB for the coming state election.

On January 31 this year, Chong had proposed a formula of ‘3+3+3+1’ for seat allocations, meaning 30 per cent of the state constituency seats to be contested by DAP, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and PSB each, while Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) would be contesting the remaining 10 per cent of the seats.

PSB in a statement the next day rejected Chong’s seats sharing formula, saying that it intends to contest in all 82 seats as it sees itself as the alternative to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to form the next state government.

“We take note of his offer but, God willing, PSB intends to contest all 82 seats in the State Election.

“As a truly multi-racial local party and the largest opposition party in Sarawak, PSB is the alternative to Gabungan Parti Sarawak to form the next state government,” the statement said.

Chong meanwhile said PH’s political struggle has been very clear since the formation of the coalition, which is for a more equitable distribution and sharing of the state’s wealth and resources such as natural resources like land, timber resources, and mineral resources.

“There should be more equitable and fairer distributions for a better Sarawak whereby all Sarawakians can enjoy and share the natural endowment that we have,” he said.

However, he added, PSB’s struggle has not been very clear, and its financial backers were equally unclear.

“Until we can sort out the purpose, aim and struggle of the two (PH and PSB) I think it would be quite difficult to come to any agreement and consensus, because the ideology and the ultimate aim and purpose of our struggle should come to a consensus,” he said.