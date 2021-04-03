Covid-19: 1 new cluster, dubbed Kampung Binyu Cluster, detected in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Apr 3): The State Health Department on Saturday has declared a new Covid-19 infection cluster dubbed the Kampung Binyu Cluster at Jalan Tanjung Bako here.

“This is a community cluster that was detected involving a wedding ceremony in Kampung Binyu, Jalan Tanjung Bako in Kuching district.

“This cluster was detected when several symptomatic individuals, who went for Covid-19 screening at health facilities in Kuching and Bintulu districts, were found to be positive on March 30.

“Results of investigations showed that they had a history of attending the said wedding ceremony in Kampung Binyu here,” said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

Following active case detection and screening on all close contacts, family members and casual contacts to these cases, an additional 65 positive cases were detected.

A total of 231 individuals were screened where 68 cases are confirmed positive for Covid-19 including the index case. Another 163 individuals are found to be negative in the first screening.

All 68 positive cases in this cluster have been referred to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Kuching and Bintulu Hospital for further treatment and isolation.

Close contacts to these positive cases have been admitted to designated quarantine centres for the purpose of isolation and screening.

To date, a total of 37 infection clusters are still active in the state. Of this total, 14 clusters recorded new cases for the day.

Out of the 86 new cases recorded in Kuching Saturday, 57 cases are from the Kampung Binyu Cluster.

In Bintulu district, the clusters that recorded increases in cases were Jalan Tanjung Kidurong Cluster with two new cases, Kampung Baru Hilir Cluster (2), Jalan Tanjung Cluster (1).

In Miri district, Jalan Kingsway Cluster recorded the highest increase with nine new cases, while Jalan Merpati Cluster and Lorong Desa Cluster each recorded three new cases.

In Sibu district, both Bulatan Aman Cluster and Jalan Sanyan Cluster recorded two new cases each.

In Serian district, the highest increase was recorded in the Batu Gong Cluster with 12 cases, while Chupak Cluster recorded four.

In Samarahan district, four new cases were linked to the Kampung Binyu Cluster, while one new case is linked to the Kampung Baru Hilir Cluster.

Taman Vistagro Cluster in Sri Aman and Rajang Cluster in Tanjung Manis both recorded an increase of one case each.

The other 23 active clusters had no new cases for the day.