Health minister says 264,584 individuals completed Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — A total of 264,584 individuals in the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme have completed receiving both doses of their vaccine shots as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said 506,069 individuals were given the first dose during the same period, bringing the total number of doses administered so far to 770,653.

Based on an infographic shared on his official Twitter page today, Selangor recorded the state with the highest recipients of the first dose, at 71,389, followed by Sarawak (40,482), Perak (50,307), Sabah (46,202) and Kuala Lumpur (44,925).

Selangor also recorded the highest number of recipients who had completed both doses, at 32,258 individuals, followed by Perak (26,662), Kuala Lumpur (26,635), Sarawak (25,615) and Sabah (22,542).

On the number of registrations for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Dr Adham said, it was 7,769,449 or 32 per cent with Selangor recording the highest number with 2,123, 248 registrations.

According to the immunisation programme, the implementation period of the first phase of vaccination is from February to April, involving 500,000 frontliners, including health workers.

The programme will continue for the second phase which is expected from April to August this year involving 9.4 million senior citizens, aged 60 and above, as well as the vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase scheduled from May to February 2022 is for individuals aged 18 and above, targeting about 14 million people. — Bernama