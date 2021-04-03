La Promenade to hold Cactus and Succulent Show

KUCHING: Hock Seng Lee (HSL) will be holding a Cactus and Succulent Show at La Promenade Mall here from April 15 to 30 with a competition offering cash prizes totalling RM5,000.

A 3,000-square feet space on the mall’s ground floor is being converted to host the show.

“Succulents have been popular in Kuching for a while but over the past one year, with people spending more time at home, it has become the ‘in thing’ to grow.

“Even in the office, my colleagues are decorating spaces with their own succulents. This is a really a great time to host a competition,” said HSL landscape department head Leslie Lim.

Lim, who is one of three judges said that they are thinking of capping entries at 50. “But we’ll see. As long as we have display space, we’ll take in entries,” he added.

The mall is inviting members of the public to sign up for the contest and booths for lease. Entry for the competition is free and participants may enter five plants each. Entries will be on public display for two weeks.

Landscaping is the key highlight at La Promenade, a 200-acre mixed development along Kuching-Samarahan Expressway which won Malaysia Landscape Architecture Awards in the ‘Masterplanning’ category in 2018 and lauded for being a “township within a park” with emphasis on pedestrian traffic.

La Promenade remains the only mixed development in Sarawak to have won the prestigious honour alongside national developers like SP Setia, Gamuda Land and UEM Sunrise.

“Come for the Succulent and Cactus Show at La Promenade, stay for the bonsai and Norfolk pine trees planted all around,” added Lim. For more information, call 019-816 8866 or visit lapromenademall.com.my and hsl.com.my.