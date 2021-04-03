KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) has reminded all bodybuilders to stay active in preparation for several competitions, including the Mr Sabah tournament which will be held July this year.

SBBA president Joannes Staneslous said the association is pleased that sport activities have been allowed including organising tournaments.

“We are happy because many sport activities have been allowed, including tournaments, but with the new norms we have to continue to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as we are still in the Covid-19 crisis.

“Therefore, I hope all bodybuilders in the state continue to stay safe and abide to the SOP in whatever activity you are doing, which include your training,” he said here on Saturday.

Joannes also hoped with the recent announcement of the association’s calender activity, bodybuilders could plan their training schedules in advanced to be prepared for all the tournaments, especially for the Mr. Sabah tournament.

Those who wish to compete in the Mr. Sabah competition have four months to prepare as the competition is expected to be held in July this year.

But the tournament will not be the platform to select athletes to represent Sabah for the Mr. Malaysia tournament as was previously announced, Joannes.

The Mr. Malaysia is scheduled to take place in Kedah in November.

“The period between Mr Sabah and Mr Malaysia is quite long and therefore Mr Sabah tournament will not be used to select athletes to represent the state for Mr Malaysia. However, we do have a method to select to represent Sabah for Mr Malaysia,” said Joannes.

Joannes however emphasis that the Mr Sabah competition is still important and hope athletes would give their best during the competition, as it is the first competition in almost two years since the Covid-19 pandemic.