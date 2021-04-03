PDP sets up higher education scholarship fund

SIBU: The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) has set up its Million Dollar Higher Education Scholarship Fund to help students further their education in China.

Chairman councillor Teo Boon Siew said the fund is open to all Sarawakians.

“The whole intention is to promote Sarawak-China joint education programme in line with the Belt and Road Initiative aimed at helping the children to realise their dreams to study in China,” he told a press conference yesterday.

He said the fund’s newly formed committee also included local academicians.

Teo revealed they had signed memorandums of understanding with five tertiary institutions in China — Northeast Forestry University in Harbin, South China University of Technology in Guangzhou, Nankai University and Tianjin University in Tianjin, as well as Beijing Institute of Technology in Beijing.

The PDP Dudong chairman said Northeast Forestry University is the largest forestry university in China and the other four universities are among the top 20 in the country.

He said the Sarawak-China joint education programme was through the Huanzi Profession Base under the Malaysia-China Belt and Road Initiative.

He explained this was made possible by the close relationship between PDP president Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who is also the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to China, and the five universities.

“It also reaffirmed and reflected on Sarawak’s plan on technology, knowledge, and talent transfer training in the various fields with the China universities,” he said.

According to him, the United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), and Australia were traditionally destinations of choice for Sarawakians to further their studies.

“However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it sort of created anti-Chinese sentiment in these countries, hence prompting parents to look to China instead as their destination choice,” he claimed.

He said the standard of education in China is very high while the cost of living is relatively very affordable.

“On top of that, the tuition fees are cheaper, about RM12,000 to RM15,000 per year, compared to other countries. The Covid-19 pandemic in China is very much under control,” he added.

Fund secretary Joshua Ting said those interested to apply can go to the PDP Central Facebook page, contact the PDP Dudong office on 084-325779, or call committee member Ling Wei Li on 012-8852460.

The closing date is May 30.