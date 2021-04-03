SDMC: Belaga district now yellow zone

KUCHING (Apr 3): Belaga district today was declared as yellow zone, changing from a green zone after recording one local Covid-19 case over a period of two weeks.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), Belaga joined the ranks of 18 other yellow zone districts.

They are Bukit Mabong, Betong, Lubok Antu, Tatau, Tanjung Manis, Song, Matu, Pakan, Marudi, Subis, Tebedu, Bau, Mukah, Selangau, Limbang, Telang Usan, Saratok and Sebauh, which including Belaga, recorded a total of 152 local cases over a two-week period.

Bukit Mabong reverted into a yellow zone from an orange zone today after only 20 cases were recorded from the district over the past 14 days.

That left only three districts in the orange zone. They are Sri Aman, Sarikei and Kanowit, which recorded a total of 95 local cases in the past two weeks.

Red zone districts remained at 10. They are Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Julau, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.