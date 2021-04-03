Sighting of new moon for Ramadan on April 12 

KUALA LUMPUR: The date for the sighting of the new moon to determine the start of the fasting month of Ramadan for Muslims in Malaysia has been set on April 12, or 29th Syaaban 1442 in the Islamic calendar.

The Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, in a statement yesterday said the sighting will be carried out at 29 locations throughout the country.

The locations are Pontian Kecil in Johor; Kompleks Falak Al-Khawarizmi, Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara (Melaka); Kompleks Baitul Hilal Telok Kemang, Port Dickson (Negeri Sembilan); Bukit Melawati, Kuala Selangor; Bukit Jugra, Banting, Kuala Langat and Selangor observatory, Sabak Bernam in Selangor.

The other places are Pantai Pasir Panjang, Mukim Pengkalan Baru, Daerah Manjong (Perak); Pusat Falak Sheikh Tahir, Pantai Aceh (Pulau Pinang); Kampung Pulau Sayak, Kuala Muda, Pemandangan Indah, Langkawi and Alor Setar Tower in Kedah.

The sighting will also be carried out at Bukit Besar (Kuala Terengganu), Bukit Geliga (Kemaman), Pulau Perhentian (Besut) dan Balai Cerap KUSZA, Mukim Merang (Setiu) in Terengganu; Bukit Peraksi (Pasir Puteh), Bukit Kampong Tembeling, Mukim Manjur, Daerah Olak Jeram (Kuala Krai), and Menara Bangunan SEDC, Jalan Tengku Putra Semerak, Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

Esplanade Luak (Miri), Teluk Bandung (Kuching) and Tanjung Batu (Bintulu) in Sarawak; Al-Biruni observatory, Tanjung Dumpil, Putatan, Sabah; Bukit Tanjong Batu (Nenasi), Gunung Berincang (Cameron Highlands) and Bukit Pelindong, Kuantan in Pahang.

The 13th Floor, Menara Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Labuan Internation Campus; Menara Kuala Lumpur; Putrajaya International Convention Centre; Menara Pandang Masjid Al-Hussain, Kuala Perlis.

The statement said that the Conference of Rulers had agreed that the date for the start of the Ramadan fast be based on the ‘rukyah’ (sighting of the new moon) and ‘hisab’ (calculation).

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal would announce the date over radio and television on that night, it said. — Bernama