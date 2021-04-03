Special MKN meeting to discuss interstate travel — Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: A proposal to allow travelling across states for those who have completed their second dose of vaccination would be discussed in details during a special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN), says Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said so far, there had been no comprehensive discussion over the advantages and incentives (to allow interstate travel) for parties after they had completed their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

“So I think maybe more people would register for the vaccine (if it is a condition to travel locally and abroad). Now many are taking a ‘wait-and-see’ attitude.

“If so, (allowing interstate travel after the second vaccine dose), would encourage more to sign up,” he said after launching the ‘Tarantula’ – the first high-mobility armoured 4×4 vehicle (HMAV4x4) in Malaysia, at Sungai Besi Army Camp here yesterday.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was reported as saying that individuals who had completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccination, could be allowed to travel across states and they might even be able to travel overseas. — Bernama