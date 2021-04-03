State DAP to field candidate in Mambong in next state polls

KUCHING (Apr 3): Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) will field businessman Chang Hon Hiung in Mambong in the coming state election.

Chang, 57, from Siburan said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen had instructed him to work on it in Mambong.

He said PH will certainly contest Mambong and the seat had been allocated to DAP.

“So far DAP’s preparation in Mambong is quite okay. I have been on the ground ever since DAP decided to contest Mambong in the last state election, helping to campaign for the candidate mainly in the Chinese areas.

“Even before I receive instruction from our chairman to work on Mambong, I have been visiting voters, including in the Bidayuh kampungs.

“Now, most people in the Bidayuh villages that I have visited know that I am the DAP candidate for Mambong,” he told The Borneo Post today.

The DAP Mambong chairman said the peoples’ response toward DAP was still encouraging.

He said many Bidayuh, especially in the upper Padawan area, were still supportive of DAP.

Chang, who has been DAP Mambong chairman since 2011 till now, expects the contest in Mambong, a Bidayuh-majority seat, to see a multi-cornered fight.

He believed because of that, everyone has a fair chance to win.

DAP made its election debut in Mambong in the 2016 state election.

During the election, the former DAP candidate Sanjan Daik was in a three-cornered fight where Datuk Dr Jerip Susil defended the seat after polling 6,161 votes, recording a 3,333-vote majority.

Also locking horns with them was PKR’s candidate Willie Mongin, who garnered 2,645 votes.

Willie, who wrested Puncak Borneo from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) in the 2018 general election, is now Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities.

Sanjan had joined Parti Bersatu Sarawak (PSB) and is the party’s potential candidate in Mambong.