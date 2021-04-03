SUPP Dudong proposes orthopaedic surgeon Dr Wong as potential candidate for Lanang in GE15

SIBU (Apr 3): Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Wong Chya Wei has been proposed by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch as its potential candidate to contest in P211 Lanang parliamentary constituency in the 15th General Election (GE15).

This was confirmed by the party’s branch secretary Kong Sing Ping.

Meanwhile, when contacted today, SUPP Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong said this was an unanimous decision by the party.

“It was a decision by SUPP Dudong branch made in September 2020. It was the branch’s unanimous decision. The decision has been forwarded to the Party Central,” Wong told The Borneo Post.

Chya Wei is SUPP Dudong banch assistant secretary.

Adding on, Wong said there were two state constituencies under Lanang Parliamentary seat.

“One is Dudong state constituency and the other one is Bukit Assek whereby SUPP Bukit Assek branch will also propose another candidate to the SUPP party central to be considered as a potential candidate of P211 Lanang parliamentary seat in the GE 15,” he disclosed.

For the record, Alice Lau Kiong Yien of DAP retained Lanang Parliamentary seat after she garnered 29,905 votes to beat her rivals BN-SUPP Kelvin Kong and Priscilla Lau, who stood under Sarawak Peace Party’s ticket in the 14th General Election in 2018.

Kong secured 15,359 votes while Lau obtained 628 votes.