Tourism boost as marina launched in Semporna

SEMPORNA: The launch of Seafest Marina will create entrepreneurship and employment opportunities to generate the economy of the people in Semporna despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said he is confident the tourism industry will grow strongly in the future after the rest of the world have vaccinated their communities.

“With the vaccination, the tourism industry will bounce back in Sabah,” he said when launching the Seafest Marina on Saturday.

Bung said Semporna district is fortunate to have Seafest Group willing to develop the tourism industry in the district which is blessed with Sipadan island that is among the top tourist attractions in the world.

“I thank Seafest Group Chairman Datuk Chua Ching Wah for being daring and brave to invest despite a worldwide Covid-19 pandemic for over a year.

“I see this only as temporary and I hope all Malaysians will be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine injection and foreign tourists as well, and I think after that, it is the right time for the tourism industry to grow again,” he said.

He said he believes the industry will make a comeback which is why he always met with the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Jafry Ariffin to open any area which can be opened for tourism and importantly there are SOPs.

“I see the strategy implemented by Seafest is very timely where the hotel chain, restaurant, jetty and so on are the most effective marketing for tourism. In addition to providing business and employment opportunities to the community of Semporna,” he said.

Bung said as it is April now, there are eight months for us to recover he thinks next year the country will be back to normal.

Based on Seafest records before the pandemic, the influx of tourism to the district of Semporna is very high, namely 2,500 people a day which is a good sign for the tourism industry.