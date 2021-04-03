  Two-metre croc caught in Keningau

KENINGAU: The Malaysian Civil Defense Force (MCDF) recently captured a two-meter long crocodile near a pond at Kampung Titiku Pamalan on Saturday.

MCDF chief of operation Azmir Yussof said the department was notified of the reptile sighting at around 1.05 pm and a team immediately rushed to the location.

He said the operation to capture the crocodile was carried out by the department together with the Fire and Rescue Services department from Keningau.

Azmir said the crocodile was captured shortly after they set up traps near the area.

The reptile, weighing about 100 kilogram will be handed to the Wildlife Department for further action.

No untoward incident was reported during the operation, said Azmir.