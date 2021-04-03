  Two-metre croc caught in Keningau

Saturday, April 3
By Elton Gomes on Sabah

The crocodile was captured near a pond at Kampung Titiku Pamalan in Keningau.

KENINGAU:  The Malaysian Civil Defense Force (MCDF) recently captured a two-meter long  crocodile  near a  pond  at  Kampung Titiku Pamalan  on Saturday.

MCDF chief of operation  Azmir Yussof  said the department was notified of the reptile sighting at around 1.05 pm and a team immediately rushed to the location.

He said the operation to capture the crocodile was carried out by the department together with the Fire and Rescue Services department from Keningau.

Azmir said the crocodile was captured shortly after they set up traps near the area.

The reptile, weighing about 100 kilogram will be handed to the Wildlife Department for further action.

No untoward incident was reported during the operation, said Azmir.

