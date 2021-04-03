Uggah: S’wak will wait for MKN decision on interstate travel for those already vaccinated

KUCHING (Apr 3): Sarawak would wait for the decision from the National Security Council (MKN) if those who had received the full doses of vaccine would be allowed to travel freely inter-state or abroad, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“The council is expected to meet over this,” he said during his visit to Dewan Panglima Rentap in Betong to see a vaccination programme for a group of frontliners in the division today.

He was accompanied by Saribas assemblyman Mohd Razi Sitam and Beting Maro assemblyman Razaili Gapor.

Uggah informed that some 2,422 frontliners here had already received their first doses.

He said all were expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of this month.

Meanwhile Uggah said the preparations for the vaccination programme state-wide were in full swing, in terms of the centres, doctors and health workers.

“We are only waiting for the vaccine supplies. To date, some 1.23 million qualified and consenting Sarawakians have registered through the MySejahtera apps and manually.

“We hope the private sector will send their workers list the latest by April 12 soon,” he said.

Uggah reiterated that the people should not be easily influenced by negative postings and fake news in social media that reject being vaccinated.

The vaccines, he said, had been proven to be effective in protecting people from Covid-19 .