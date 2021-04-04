2 men arrested for alleged involvement in robbery at Jalan Matang

KUCHING (Apr 4): Two men aged 22 and 25 years old were arrested by the police for allegedly being involved in a robbery at Taman Juta Ria, Jalan Matang around 2am on April 3.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan who confirmed the arrest said the duo were arrested at an apartment in Matang on the same day of the robbery around 1.17pm.

“We are currently tracking down the third suspect known only as ‘Amir’ who is still at large,” said Aidil in a statement today.

He said both suspects have a past criminal record under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 as well as Section 506 and Section 457 of the Penal Code.

“During interrogation, both suspects also admitted that they were present at the robbery together with Amir,” he added.

According to the victim, he was sleeping when the trio knocked on the house’s front door.

As soon as he opened the door, the trio barged into the house with one of them brandishing a machete and pointed it at the victim’s neck.

One of the suspects then proceeded to take his belongings while the other kept a look-out.

The trio later left the scene on the victim’s motorcycle which was recovered by himself along Mile 6 later that day.

Aidil said the victim is a contractor and is staying at the house temporarily while the construction works are being carried out.

Both suspects have been remanded and investigations are being conducted under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and Section 397 of the Penal Code for robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt.