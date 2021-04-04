All-new 3rd generation Isuzu D-Max debuts ahead of schedule

PETALING JAYA: The highly-anticipated all-new Isuzu D-Max will be making its Malaysian debut this month, well in advance of the speculated introduction in 2022. This third generation Isuzu D-Max from the Japanese automotive giant arrives in Malaysia just 18 months after its global debut in Thailand.

Announcing pre-launch bookings of the new model from April 1 at Isuzu dealerships nationwide, chief operating officer of Isuzu Malaysia’s Light Commercial Division Mr Masayuki Suzuki said that the fast-tracked launch of the all-new Isuzu D-Max was made possible through the support of Isuzu Motors Ltd that views Malaysia as a strategic market.

“We are extremely thrilled that this impressive all-new Isuzu D-Max has been made available in Malaysia much earlier than expected. As the fifth country in the world to launch this model after its global introduction in Thailand, it stands as testament to the strong commitment from Isuzu Motors towards ensuring that the Malaysian market enjoys the latest selection of choice Isuzu vehicles,” he said.

The all-new Isuzu D-Max model has been extensively developed to exceed the normal perimeters of a pick-up truck while adding an emotive dimension to its highly dependable and impressively-capable character. Developed on a design theme of bold and sporty, the all-new Isuzu D-Max presents a strong road presence from its masculine frontal design and purposeful outline that exudes a more athletic and dynamic stance.

With its larger overall dimensions that include a longer wheelbase, more spacious cabin and larger load bed, the all-new Isuzu D-Max affords owners with all-round improvements to its comfort, space and versatility making this a more desirable truck for every purpose.

Available in a variety of configurations including single or double cab guise and powered by a choice of the award-winning RZ-4E 1.9-litre powerplant or a revised 4JJ-3TCX 3-litre engine, this all-new Isuzu D-Max range is set to be a game changer for the brand.

Scoring the maximum five-star safety rating in the 2020 ASEAN NCAP tests, the all-new Isuzu D-Max offers a new level of safety to offer improved protection for occupants as well as other road users. Aiding drivers will be a host of Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) available in selected variants.

“The all-new Isuzu D-Max has made scores of new fans in the markets it has been introduced in and I believe that the same will happen here in Malaysia. This new model evokes a new level of interest in owning and driving a pick-up truck hence we have initiated this pre-launch booking programme to ensure those who have eagerly awaited the arrival of the new model will be among the very first to take delivery once it has been officially launched,” added Mr Suzuki.

The all-new Isuzu D-Max that will make its debut at the end of April 2021 is estimated to be priced between RM89,000 and RM145,000 depending on model subject to government approval.

To learn more about the all-new Isuzu D-Max or to be among the elite few to take early delivery of this new game-changing pick-up truck, visit the Isuzu D-Max Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ISUZU.DMax.Malaysia/