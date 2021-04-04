Bersatu ready to defend its seats in GE15 – Mohd Redzuan

ALOR GAJAH (April 4): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is ready to defend all the parliamentary and state assembly seats currently held by the party in the 15th General Election (GE15), said its Supreme Leadership Council (MPT) member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof

He said that if Umno decided to field candidates in those seats, they would have no choice but to take on the challenge.

“We accept Umno’s position which they have clearly made known. We reiterate our readiness to fight for every seat, just as they (Umno) have stated will field candidates in all parliamentary seats.

“The important thing now is that the Bersatu’s Political Bureau is planning our workflow in that direction, so that we are better prepared to face GE15 and what is decided will be submitted to the MPT for confirmation,” he told reporters after conducting a “Pak Wan Prihatin Tour” programme in Kampung Pantai Belimbing, Durian Tunggal here, today.

Mohd Redzuan, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions), said this was among the matters discussed at the MPT meeting yesterday after looking into the statements made at the Umno 2020 General Assembly last week.

Commenting on whether ties between Umno and Bersatu could be mended before GE15, Mohd Redzuan, who is fondly known as Pak Wan, said it would depend on whether Umno could elect a new leadership line-up to restore the party’s original struggle.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin in a statement today said the Bersatu MPT had reiterated its commitment to strengthening cooperation among the parties in the Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional coalition, which includes PAS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Parti Progresif Sabah (SAPP) and Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan). – Bernama