Bersatu wants EC to speed up implementation of 18-year-old voting age

KUALA LUMPUR (April 4): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has urged the Election Commission (EC) to speed up implementation of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 on the 18-year-old voting age.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the move was necessary to recognise the role and involvement of youth in politics.

‘’The Bersatu Supreme Council Leadership Council (MPT) emphasises that the party recognise the role and active participation of youths in politics and community activities,’’ he said in a statement today following the MPT meeting yesterday.

He said during the meeting, 12 Bersatu representatives, led by party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, were appointed as members of the central level Bersatu-Pas Consultative Committee to discuss and draw up strategies to face the 15th General Election (GE-15).

‘’At the same time, Bersatu has also made preparations to help its political allies such as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) which continues to support the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister, to face the coming state election,” he added.

Hamzah, who is Home Minister, said the Bersatu MPT also reiterated its commitment to strengthen co-operation between the members of Perikatan Nasional comprising PAS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Parti Progresif Sabah (SAPP) and Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan).

At the meeting yesterday, Hamzah said MPT also decided to speed up the appointment of the head of the party’s associate member division to empower and further boost their involvement in the party activities.

The associate members refer to Bersatu members who are not Bumiputra. – Bernama