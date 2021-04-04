Covid-19: Sarawak records 419 new cases after new cluster detected at Sri Aman prison

KUCHING (Apr 4): Sarawak reported 419 new Covid-19 cases today with a new cluster detected at a prison in Sri Aman, said State Disaster Management Committee Chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah assured that the high number of new cases was not state-wide and only contained in Sri Aman prison, with 159 new cases reported in Sri Aman district.

“It is not a widespread outbreak and only contained among inmates in Sri Aman prison,” said Uggah.

The figure was the second highest ever reported in the state, after a record 426 new cases was reported on March 28 due to an outbreak at Semuja Immigration Depo.

MORE TO COME