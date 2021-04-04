DBKK launches repairing, recycling centre

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) launched its pilot project, Kota Kinabalu Pusat Lestari, at the Dewan Masyarakat Kota Kinabalu here on Sunday.

The Pusat Lestari would not only be a hub for skilled locals to render services like sewing, repairing of shoes, electronics, mobile devices, computers and such, the place will also be a recycling, donation and environmental awareness centre.

“If we are successful here, we will start another one maybe in Manggatal. This is our pilot project,” said Mayor Noorliza Awang Alip during the launch of the centre at Dewan Masyarakat Kota Kinabalu here on Sunday.

DBKK Solid Waste Management Department director Leong Tze Fui said the City Hall encouraged the participation of the public in all the activities available at the Kota Kinabalu Pusat Lestari, including the ones at the Repairing Centre.

“We are giving it for free. We are giving the opportunity to all the public. If you have the skills to repair your handphone, electronic items, shoes, sewing, and laptop, all the computer equipment, you are encouraged to give your name to us and apply. We will give you a slot, maybe, on a rotation basis,” said Leong.

“The second component would be the recycling centre. The recycling centre would be open during the weekend only, from 9am to 1pm by our operators. Payments will be made in cash or through Boost (application).

“You can bring all your recyclables. Your plastic, aluminium and paper to recycle and they will pay you either by Boost or by cash.

“The third one would be the donation counter. The public can donate your unwanted items like clothing, toys here. We are open every day from 8am to 5pm. This donation counter will then be opened once a month so the donated items can be taken by the rest of the public for free,” he said.

Leong said the donation centre would be opened on the third Sunday of every month, along with the Environmental Awareness Education Centre, which is aimed at building a green-conscious community.