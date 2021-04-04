Dr Chin: 1,012 samples collected from second round of swab tests for Sanyan Cluster

SIBU (Apr 4): A total of 1,012 samples had been collected from the second round of swab tests for the Sanyan Cluster here last Thursday, said Sarawak Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

“So far, no positive (cases from the samples). There are still some (samples) pending result,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

He was asked on the number of positive Covid-19 cases detected from these samples.

When asked about the Bulatan Aman Cluster here, Dr Chin revealed that there were 67 cases linked to this cluster.

For the record, Bulatan Aman Cluster in Sibu involves a factory at Jalan Upper Lanang and the index case was a 52-year-old Sarawakian man who was screened after experiencing symptoms on March 19 at Lanang Health Clinic.

Asked if this cluster has a high positivity rate, he replied in the negative.

“No. Only among close contacts. ACD (active case detection) of 32 people at one village linked to the case had 0 positivity,” Dr Chin said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak reported 419 new Covid-19 cases today with a new cluster detected at a prison in Sri Aman, said State Disaster Management Committee Chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The State Health Department declared three new Covid-19 clusters today, according to Uggah at a press conference today.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said the clusters dubbed Tembok Cluster, Sungai Mupong and Sungai Rassau were detected in Sri Aman, Meradong, and Matu respectively.