EMCO in Kampung Binyu Baru in Samarahan begins today until Apr 17

KUCHING (Apr 4): The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Kampung Binyu Baru, Samarahan has begun today until April 17, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

At a press conference today, Uggah said the decision was made following the spike in Covid-19 cases in the village.

“After conducting risk assessment with various agencies on the locality where there is a sharp increase in cases, and as per advice by the Ministry of Health (MoH), SDMC have agreed to implement the EMCO at Kampung Binyu Baru,” he said.

Uggah said the implementation of EMCO would ease the efforts by MoH to conduct early detection on cases suspected of Covid-19, so that they can be isolated as soon as possible and to curb the spread of infection within the community.

This followed the announcement by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on April 3, where the government had decided to implement EMCO in two villages, namely Kampung Binyu Baru, Samarahan, and Kampung Binyu Lama, Kuching, starting from today until April 17.