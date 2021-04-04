Ex-power lifter a triple threat for throwers in Para Sukma

KUCHING: State para athlete Fatimah Wagimin is targeting to win three gold medals in the Para Sukma to be held in Johor in September next year.

The 42-year-old from Kampung Menaul, Serian is aiming to win the shot put, discus and javelin under the F56 (wheelchair) category.

“Yes, l will try my very best to win the gold medals for Sarawak, otherwise silver or bronze will also do,” a jovial Fatimah said when met during a training session at the Youth and Sports Complex along Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce on Wednesday.

Fatimah was a Para power lifter before she was roped into the Sarawak team for Para Sukma Perak.

In Para Sukma in 2018, she made an impressive debut by bagging gold in the shot putt, silver in the javelin and bronze in the discus.

In her illustrious 17-year career as a power lifter, she won a gold at the ASEAN Para Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, gold at the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports World Games In Bengalore, India and medals at the 5th ASEAN Para Games, the IPC Powerlifting Asian Championships and the 3rd APC Cup.

She finished fourth in the Paralympic Games in Athens, Greece in 2014.

Currently, athletes from four Para Sukma sports swimming, athletics, badminton and boccia are training at the Youth and Sports Complex in Kuching.

They include 16 swimmers, 25 athletes, 10 shuttlers and four boccia players.

Sarawak are targeting 60 gold, 45 silver and 35 bronze medals in Para Sukma Johor and win the Para Sukma overall title for the 14th time.